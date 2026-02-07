MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09 and traded as low as GBX 0.09. MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.09, with a volume of 499 shares trading hands.

Get MediaZest alerts:

MediaZest Trading Up 11.8%

The stock has a market cap of £1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09.

Insider Activity at MediaZest

In related news, insider James Abdool bought 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £58,823.53. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM in February 2005.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.