Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.30 and traded as low as GBX 2.09. Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 2.40, with a volume of 125,122 shares traded.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 million, a PE ratio of -140.35 and a beta of -0.34.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

