Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.09 and traded as high as GBX 116.75. Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 114, with a volume of 1,304,929 shares trading hands.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sylvania Platinum from GBX 127 to GBX 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.

View Our Latest Report on SLP

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

About Sylvania Platinum

The firm has a market cap of £273.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 9.94.

(Get Free Report)

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

A pioneer in chrome tailings reprocessing, Sylvania treats a combination of current and historical chrome tailings at our host mine sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.