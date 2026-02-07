Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 178,733.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 145,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $330,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Diodes had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company had revenue of $392.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIOD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diodes from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other news, CEO Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $176,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,180.35. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $284,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 244,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,305.74. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,205 shares of company stock worth $600,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

Further Reading

