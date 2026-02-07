MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $1,192,240.44 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $1,192,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,820.24. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,372 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.63, for a total transaction of $811,574.36.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,789 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $610,370.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $235.87 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day moving average of $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Trending Headlines about MACOM Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — EPS $1.02 vs. $0.99 and revenue $271.6M, +24.5% YoY, showing healthy top-line growth and margin strength. Read More.

Q1 results beat consensus — EPS $1.02 vs. $0.99 and revenue $271.6M, +24.5% YoY, showing healthy top-line growth and margin strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upside Q2 guidance materially above Street — company guided to EPS $1.05–$1.09 and revenue $281M–$289M vs. consensus EPS ≈ $0.93 and revenue ≈ $275M, boosting near-term earnings estimates. Read More.

Upside Q2 guidance materially above Street — company guided to EPS $1.05–$1.09 and revenue $281M–$289M vs. consensus EPS ≈ $0.93 and revenue ≈ $275M, boosting near-term earnings estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated buys after the quarter — Stifel raised target to $255, Truist to $261, Benchmark to $260 and Needham reaffirmed $250, supporting further upside potential. Read More.

Analysts raised targets and reiterated buys after the quarter — Stifel raised target to $255, Truist to $261, Benchmark to $260 and Needham reaffirmed $250, supporting further upside potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper coverage and transcripts available — earnings-call transcript and sector deep-dives provide detail on demand drivers (data center, telecom, optical) and margin cadence for investors doing due diligence. Read More.

Deeper coverage and transcripts available — earnings-call transcript and sector deep-dives provide detail on demand drivers (data center, telecom, optical) and margin cadence for investors doing due diligence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussions surfaced — analysts and write-ups are reassessing whether stronger growth and guidance warrant a re-rating; useful context for sizing positions. Read More.

Valuation discussions surfaced — analysts and write-ups are reassessing whether stronger growth and guidance warrant a re-rating; useful context for sizing positions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares (~$23.0M) recently, reducing her stake ~2.2% — large insider sales can pressure sentiment and be interpreted as liquidity-taking. Read More.

Major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares (~$23.0M) recently, reducing her stake ~2.2% — large insider sales can pressure sentiment and be interpreted as liquidity-taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold ~5,274 shares (~$1.19M) — multiple recent insider sales (executive and major shareholder) may temper some investor enthusiasm despite strong results. Read More.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

