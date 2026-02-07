Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $2,304,963.12 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad Robins sold 124,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $2,304,963.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,459,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,348,477.80. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 4.3%

ADPT stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 48.73% and a negative net margin of 21.48%.The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

More Adaptive Biotechnologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — ADPT reported a $0.09 loss per share vs. a $0.19 consensus loss and revenue of $71.7M (up 51% YoY), which investors typically view as positive for growth outlook. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — ADPT reported a $0.09 loss per share vs. a $0.19 consensus loss and revenue of $71.7M (up 51% YoY), which investors typically view as positive for growth outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target increase — JPMorgan raised its price target to $21 and maintained an overweight stance, implying meaningful upside versus recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/target increase — JPMorgan raised its price target to $21 and maintained an overweight stance, implying meaningful upside versus recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analyst write-ups and coverage: Zacks and other outlets published detail and comparisons to estimates; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target near the mid‑teens to low‑$20s — useful context but not a single catalyst. Read More.

Multiple analyst write-ups and coverage: Zacks and other outlets published detail and comparisons to estimates; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target near the mid‑teens to low‑$20s — useful context but not a single catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and transcript are available for deeper review (management commentary and slide deck will guide whether revenue quality and guidance justify the rally). Read More.

Full earnings materials and transcript are available for deeper review (management commentary and slide deck will guide whether revenue quality and guidance justify the rally). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week — CEO Chad M. Robins and other insiders sold large blocks (CEO ~125k shares; other insider sales also reported). Large insider sales can pressure sentiment even when results are strong. Read More.

Significant insider selling disclosed this week — CEO Chad M. Robins and other insiders sold large blocks (CEO ~125k shares; other insider sales also reported). Large insider sales can pressure sentiment even when results are strong. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable with negative margins and a negative ROE; analysts still expect a full-year loss (consensus EPS negative), which leaves valuation and timing of profitability as ongoing investor concerns. Read More.

Company remains unprofitable with negative margins and a negative ROE; analysts still expect a full-year loss (consensus EPS negative), which leaves valuation and timing of profitability as ongoing investor concerns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in this batch is effectively zero/unchanged and shows no immediate short‑squeeze dynamics; days‑to‑cover computed as 0.0, so short interest is not a current market driver. (Item flagged in recent data feeds.)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 593.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.