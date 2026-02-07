Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $580.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities to $580.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LITE. Mizuho set a $455.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $181.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $551.99 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $558.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.68 and its 200-day moving average is $237.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total value of $212,865.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 95,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,139.92. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total value of $935,746.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,750.33. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 17,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $3,669,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

