Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho to $525.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumentum from $220.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.94.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LITE
Lumentum Trading Up 9.4%
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total transaction of $935,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,750.33. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,684.43. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,180 shares of company stock worth $4,551,380 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,669,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum
Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $565 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in additional upside from Lumentum. JPMorgan raises PT to $565
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $560 and maintained a “buy” rating, supporting the bullish analyst momentum. Citigroup raises PT to $560
- Positive Sentiment: Northland published a much higher FY2027 EPS projection ($10.69 vs. street consensus near $0.03), reflecting expectations for sustained margin expansion and accelerated revenue — a strong forward signal for investors. Northland FY2027 EPS estimate
- Positive Sentiment: Company results: Q2 FY2026 reported EPS of $1.67 (vs. $1.41 consensus) and revenue $665.5M (vs. $646.7M); management set Q3 EPS guidance of $2.15–$2.35 — these beats and the guide raise are the core fundamental reason the stock is rising. Earnings call transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Sector/market tailwind: coverage highlighting hyperscaler capex “explosion” points to strong demand for Lumentum’s optical components, bolstering revenue growth expectations. Capex tailwind article
- Neutral Sentiment: Press pieces noting Lumentum hit new all-time highs and extended a multi-day winning streak after earnings — confirms market momentum but is descriptive rather than new catalyst. All-time high coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund/strategy commentary (e.g., Fidelity growth strategy mentions) highlights Lumentum as a high-growth name, supporting institutional interest but not an immediate catalyst. Fund commentary
- Negative Sentiment: B. Riley upgraded Lumentum to “buy” but set a $526 price target (below the stock’s current level), implying limited near-term upside from that shop’s perspective and introducing a potential anchor on further gains. B. Riley upgrade and PT $526
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.
Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.