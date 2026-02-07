Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho to $525.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumentum from $220.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.94.

Lumentum Trading Up 9.4%

Lumentum stock opened at $551.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.54. Lumentum has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $558.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total transaction of $935,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,750.33. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,684.43. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,180 shares of company stock worth $4,551,380 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,669,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

