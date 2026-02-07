Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lumentum from $220.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $350.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.94.

Lumentum Trading Up 9.4%

Lumentum stock opened at $551.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.54. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $558.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total value of $212,865.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,139.92. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $320,069.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,779.80. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,380. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,745,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,085,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

