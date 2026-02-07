Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $2,212,647.80 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 127,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $2,212,647.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,811,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,911,934.32. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 28,002 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $493,115.22.

On Monday, February 2nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 233,505 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $4,032,631.35.

On Friday, January 30th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 78,283 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $1,304,194.78.

On Thursday, January 29th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 105,356 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $1,774,195.04.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 44,002 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $703,151.96.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 86,639 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $1,411,349.31.

On Monday, January 26th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 42,903 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $687,735.09.

On Friday, January 23rd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 36,066 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $579,941.28.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 62,100 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,023,408.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 75,314 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,207,283.42.

LIND stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Marketing/booking tailwinds — Nat Geo–Lindblad rolled out a warm‑weather UK expedition brochure, a targeted push that may support near‑term bookings and seasonal demand in an important market. Article Title

Marketing/booking tailwinds — Nat Geo–Lindblad rolled out a warm‑weather UK expedition brochure, a targeted push that may support near‑term bookings and seasonal demand in an important market. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation and capital‑returns narrative — several hedge funds and institutions have increased stakes recently and analysts highlight improving returns on capital, supporting a longer‑term constructive case for the stock. Article Title

Institutional accumulation and capital‑returns narrative — several hedge funds and institutions have increased stakes recently and analysts highlight improving returns on capital, supporting a longer‑term constructive case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage — consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with ~ $19 average target, but ratings vary (Buy/Hold/Sell), making analyst chatter a neutral but volatility‑adding factor. Article Title

Mixed analyst coverage — consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with ~ $19 average target, but ratings vary (Buy/Hold/Sell), making analyst chatter a neutral but volatility‑adding factor. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Zacks cut LIND from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” removing a bullish endorsement that can damp demand among retail and momentum traders. Article Title

Analyst downgrade — Zacks cut LIND from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” removing a bullish endorsement that can damp demand among retail and momentum traders. Negative Sentiment: CEO share sales — CEO Benjamin Bressler sold large blocks (181,389 shares on Feb 4 and 41,000 on Feb 5 at roughly $18/share), cutting his stake sharply; such headline sales often pressure sentiment even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Article Title

CEO share sales — CEO Benjamin Bressler sold large blocks (181,389 shares on Feb 4 and 41,000 on Feb 5 at roughly $18/share), cutting his stake sharply; such headline sales often pressure sentiment even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Repeated director selling — Director Sven‑Olof Lindblad has executed multiple sizable sales across late January–early February (including 233,505; 127,310; and 28,002 share tranches), the strongest near‑term negative signal in recent filings. Article Title

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 120,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

