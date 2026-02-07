Needham & Company LLC Cuts Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $255.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $305.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 5.9%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $182.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $181.09 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,451 shares of company stock worth $3,290,773. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

