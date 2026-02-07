Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells $1,791,008.80 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total transaction of $1,791,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,611.25. This represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Sung-Jip Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 2,049 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $553,270.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $349.68 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $350.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -120.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.03 and a 200-day moving average of $262.79.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Littelfuse by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 93.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Littelfuse reported Q4 EPS of $2.69 (vs. $2.51 consensus) and revenue above estimates; management guided Q1 2026 EPS to $2.70–$2.90, supporting momentum and investor confidence. Earnings & guidance

Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Littelfuse reported Q4 EPS of $2.69 (vs. $2.51 consensus) and revenue above estimates; management guided Q1 2026 EPS to $2.70–$2.90, supporting momentum and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets rising / favorable ratings: Several firms have raised price targets (consensus ~ $364) and a few upgraded ratings, validating the post‑earnings re‑rating. Price target coverage

Analyst targets rising / favorable ratings: Several firms have raised price targets (consensus ~ $364) and a few upgraded ratings, validating the post‑earnings re‑rating. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: Littelfuse announced a $0.75 quarterly dividend (paid Mar 5; ex-div Feb 19), adding yield and income appeal for some investors. Dividend announcement

Dividend declared: Littelfuse announced a $0.75 quarterly dividend (paid Mar 5; ex-div Feb 19), adding yield and income appeal for some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership high and small adjustments: Institutions hold ~96% of shares; several funds made modest buys/sells — important for long-term float but not an immediate catalyst. Institutional trading

Institutional ownership high and small adjustments: Institutions hold ~96% of shares; several funds made modest buys/sells — important for long-term float but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum: LFUS is trading near 52‑week highs and above its 50/200‑day moving averages — supports technical buyers but raises vigilance for profit‑taking. Price performance

Market momentum: LFUS is trading near 52‑week highs and above its 50/200‑day moving averages — supports technical buyers but raises vigilance for profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales — VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares (~$5.48M), trimming ~37% of his stake; a large disposition that can increase supply and worry sentiment. Stafford Form 4

Cluster of insider sales — VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares (~$5.48M), trimming ~37% of his stake; a large disposition that can increase supply and worry sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional senior exits: SVP Deepak Nayar (8,875 shares, ~60% reduction) and SVP Peter Sung‑Jip Kim (5,488 shares, ~35% reduction) executed sizable sales in the period. Nayar Form 4

Additional senior exits: SVP Deepak Nayar (8,875 shares, ~60% reduction) and SVP Peter Sung‑Jip Kim (5,488 shares, ~35% reduction) executed sizable sales in the period. Negative Sentiment: Recent senior exec sales continue: CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 3,500 (Feb 5) and 2,500 (Feb 6) shares; SVP Maggie Chu sold 2,061 shares (Feb 4); SVP David Ruppel sold 1,495 shares — multiple insiders trimmed positions in the same window. Gorski Form 4 Chu Form 4 Ruppel Form 4

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

