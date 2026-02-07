Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus to $480.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LITE. Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $181.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. B. Riley Financial raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Lumentum from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.94.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $551.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.68 and a 200-day moving average of $237.54. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $558.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total value of $935,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,750.33. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total value of $212,865.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,621,139.92. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,180 shares of company stock worth $4,551,380. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

