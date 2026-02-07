Insider Selling: Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells $2,853,756.25 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Deepak Nayar sold 8,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.55, for a total transaction of $2,853,756.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,193.95. This represents a 59.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deepak Nayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Deepak Nayar sold 3,036 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.12, for a total value of $786,688.32.

On Friday, December 5th, Deepak Nayar sold 4,454 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.07, for a total value of $1,153,897.78.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Deepak Nayar sold 2,333 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $596,081.50.

Littelfuse stock opened at $349.68 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $350.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently -103.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Littelfuse reported Q4 EPS of $2.69 (vs. $2.51 consensus) and revenue above estimates; management guided Q1 2026 EPS to $2.70–$2.90, supporting momentum and investor confidence. Earnings & guidance

Q4 beat and constructive guidance: Littelfuse reported Q4 EPS of $2.69 (vs. $2.51 consensus) and revenue above estimates; management guided Q1 2026 EPS to $2.70–$2.90, supporting momentum and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets rising / favorable ratings: Several firms have raised price targets (consensus ~ $364) and a few upgraded ratings, validating the post‑earnings re‑rating. Price target coverage

Analyst targets rising / favorable ratings: Several firms have raised price targets (consensus ~ $364) and a few upgraded ratings, validating the post‑earnings re‑rating. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: Littelfuse announced a $0.75 quarterly dividend (paid Mar 5; ex-div Feb 19), adding yield and income appeal for some investors. Dividend announcement

Dividend declared: Littelfuse announced a $0.75 quarterly dividend (paid Mar 5; ex-div Feb 19), adding yield and income appeal for some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership high and small adjustments: Institutions hold ~96% of shares; several funds made modest buys/sells — important for long-term float but not an immediate catalyst. Institutional trading

Institutional ownership high and small adjustments: Institutions hold ~96% of shares; several funds made modest buys/sells — important for long-term float but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum: LFUS is trading near 52‑week highs and above its 50/200‑day moving averages — supports technical buyers but raises vigilance for profit‑taking. Price performance

Market momentum: LFUS is trading near 52‑week highs and above its 50/200‑day moving averages — supports technical buyers but raises vigilance for profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales — VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares (~$5.48M), trimming ~37% of his stake; a large disposition that can increase supply and worry sentiment. Stafford Form 4

Cluster of insider sales — VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares (~$5.48M), trimming ~37% of his stake; a large disposition that can increase supply and worry sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional senior exits: SVP Deepak Nayar (8,875 shares, ~60% reduction) and SVP Peter Sung‑Jip Kim (5,488 shares, ~35% reduction) executed sizable sales in the period. Nayar Form 4

Additional senior exits: SVP Deepak Nayar (8,875 shares, ~60% reduction) and SVP Peter Sung‑Jip Kim (5,488 shares, ~35% reduction) executed sizable sales in the period. Negative Sentiment: Recent senior exec sales continue: CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 3,500 (Feb 5) and 2,500 (Feb 6) shares; SVP Maggie Chu sold 2,061 shares (Feb 4); SVP David Ruppel sold 1,495 shares — multiple insiders trimmed positions in the same window. Gorski Form 4 Chu Form 4 Ruppel Form 4

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Benchmark raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

