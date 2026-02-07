Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Position Trimmed by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Williams Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy and kept a lofty $83 price target, signaling continued bullish conviction from a major sell‑side firm.

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on WMB to $76, another sign of upward analyst revision that can support the stock over the medium term.

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors increased its Q1 2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates (Q1 to $0.61; FY2027 to $2.49), which points to improving company earnings expectations and can lift forward valuation.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks moved its rating from "strong sell" to "hold" — an upward revision but still cautious, suggesting mixed conviction among smaller analyst shops.

Neutral Sentiment: Energy‑sector momentum (XLE leadership, weather‑driven natural gas draws) is a macro tailwind for pipeline names like WMB, since higher gas demand supports volumes and tolling revenue — but sector earnings for majors have been mixed, keeping sentiment volatile.

Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors also published a piece expressing a negative view on WMB's FY2026 earnings outlook, which may temper enthusiasm from the estimate bumps and contributes to short‑term selling pressure.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

WMB opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $498,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

