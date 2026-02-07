Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Insider Sells $2,003,248.50 in Stock

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Durbin sold 25,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $2,003,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,813.60. This represents a 32.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:CMC opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. Commercial Metals Company has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $84.12.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 42.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Commercial Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Commercial Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and revenue beat consensus — CMC reported $1.84 EPS vs. $1.55 expected and revenue above forecasts, signaling solid demand and margin strength that support the stock’s rally. MarketBeat: CMC profile and earnings

Q4 results and revenue beat consensus — CMC reported $1.84 EPS vs. $1.55 expected and revenue above forecasts, signaling solid demand and margin strength that support the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Dividend paid Feb. 2 — the company paid a quarterly dividend ($0.18), supporting yield and returning cash to shareholders (annualized $0.72). This appeals to income-focused investors. MarketBeat: Dividend and company summary

Dividend paid Feb. 2 — the company paid a quarterly dividend ($0.18), supporting yield and returning cash to shareholders (annualized $0.72). This appeals to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Some analyst bullishness remains — Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo have recent positive views/raised targets (e.g., MS to $85), which can attract buyers and support momentum. MarketBeat: Analyst notes

Some analyst bullishness remains — Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo have recent positive views/raised targets (e.g., MS to $85), which can attract buyers and support momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional holders continue to hold or modestly increase positions — high institutional ownership (~87%) indicates concentrated investor interest but limits free float. This is structurally neutral but can amplify moves. MarketBeat: Institutional ownership

Large institutional holders continue to hold or modestly increase positions — high institutional ownership (~87%) indicates concentrated investor interest but limits free float. This is structurally neutral but can amplify moves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded CMC from “strong-buy” to “hold” and trimmed near-term and FY estimates slightly — Q2 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2027/FY2028 forecasts were nudged lower, which could temper momentum among some growth-focused investors. Zacks Research note

Zacks Research downgraded CMC from “strong-buy” to “hold” and trimmed near-term and FY estimates slightly — Q2 2027, Q1 2028 and FY2027/FY2028 forecasts were nudged lower, which could temper momentum among some growth-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — director/officer Jennifer Durbin sold ~25,050 shares (~$2.0M) in early February, a meaningful reduction in her position that some investors may view as a negative signal. InsiderTrades: insider sale

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Zacks Research cut Commercial Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Commercial Metals

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.