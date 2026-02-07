JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $67.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

