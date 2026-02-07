Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,904 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,885. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $159.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average is $150.41. The stock has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

