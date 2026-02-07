Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $348.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.46.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5%

Alphabet stock opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.60 and a 200 day moving average of $270.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,067,686 shares of company stock worth $105,352,291 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Moment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

