Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,283,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,892,000 after buying an additional 6,958,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,309,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,087,000 after acquiring an additional 862,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,170,000 after acquiring an additional 242,695 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

