Mizuho Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $410.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC increased their target price on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. CICC Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.46.

GOOGL opened at $322.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.17. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,380. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,067,686 shares of company stock valued at $105,352,291. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

