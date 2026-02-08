91,500 Shares in Match Group Inc. $MTCH Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff bought 14,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $445,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,675.52. This trade represents a 9.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.63 on Friday. Match Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Match Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Match Group in a report on Wednesday. Evercore decreased their price objective on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Match Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

