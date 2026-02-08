Chen Goldberg Sells 17,985 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) SVP Chen Goldberg sold 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $1,433,224.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,433.71. The trade was a 29.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Chen Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Chen Goldberg sold 13,740 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,247,454.60.

CoreWeave Trading Up 20.5%

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Nvidia Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,701,000 after buying an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 55,329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,454,000 after buying an additional 2,993,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,199,000.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.