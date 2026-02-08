Insider Selling: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $3,272,604.38 in Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total transaction of $3,272,604.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,521,693.14. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.9%

CRWD stock opened at $395.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

More CrowdStrike News

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.