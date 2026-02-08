Savant Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

