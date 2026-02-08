Savant Capital LLC Purchases 34,045 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 696.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,045 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.1%

IFF stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.