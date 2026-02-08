Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 187.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $87.39.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 4.38%.The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MetLife from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

Trending Headlines about MetLife

Here are the key news stories impacting MetLife this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS beat consensus and operating performance showed strength — MetLife reported stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings driven by higher volumes across key units. Read More.

Q4 adjusted EPS beat consensus and operating performance showed strength — MetLife reported stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings driven by higher volumes across key units. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management set multi-year targets: double‑digit adjusted EPS growth and a $25B free cash flow objective under the New Frontier strategy — investors see this as a credible roadmap for capital returns and earnings growth. Read More.

Management set multi-year targets: double‑digit adjusted EPS growth and a $25B free cash flow objective under the New Frontier strategy — investors see this as a credible roadmap for capital returns and earnings growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investment returns and segment mix helped results — strong performance in Asia, Group Benefits and Retirement & Income Solutions (RIS) provided earnings tailwinds. Management highlighted these as engines of record EPS growth. Read More.

Investment returns and segment mix helped results — strong performance in Asia, Group Benefits and Retirement & Income Solutions (RIS) provided earnings tailwinds. Management highlighted these as engines of record EPS growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaction is largely supportive — recent notes and analyst commentary following the release show constructive views on the beat and the strategy outlook. Read More.

Analyst reaction is largely supportive — recent notes and analyst commentary following the release show constructive views on the beat and the strategy outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full call materials and transcripts are available for review — investors can dig into prepared remarks and the full Q&A for details on assumptions and risks. Read More. | Read More.

Full call materials and transcripts are available for review — investors can dig into prepared remarks and the full Q&A for details on assumptions and risks. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management flagged macro labor dynamics — CFO Drew Matus commented there’s “no demand for labor,” a macro observation that could temper wage-driven premium growth but is not an immediate company‑specific headwind. Read More. | Read More.

Management flagged macro labor dynamics — CFO Drew Matus commented there’s “no demand for labor,” a macro observation that could temper wage-driven premium growth but is not an immediate company‑specific headwind. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed some estimates and there were one‑off headwinds (Mexico VAT impact) that trimmed top‑line — this explains some caution beneath the beat and is a factor to watch in next-quarter guidance. Read More. | Read More.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

Recommended Stories

