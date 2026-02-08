Joseph Mansueto Sells 7,250 Shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.80, for a total value of $1,310,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,230,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,006,600. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.62 and a fifty-two week high of $330.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Morningstar by 3.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 278.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morningstar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

