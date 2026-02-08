Savant Capital LLC Purchases 61,621 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 267.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 170.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 169.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.80%.

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

