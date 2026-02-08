Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $227.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings beat — JBHT reported an EPS beat (reported $1.90 vs. $1.81 consensus) with modest revenue roughly in line with expectations, showing continued margin strength versus last year and supporting forward earnings estimates. This is a clear near-term positive for valuation and analyst sentiment. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.76, for a total value of $1,977,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,343.36. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $300,592.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,109.50. The trade was a 74.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,316 shares of company stock worth $6,727,749. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $227.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average is $168.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $229.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

