J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 406.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Celestica by 7.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,422,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 150,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

CLS stock opened at $307.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.91. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40.

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $24,786,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. The trade was a 88.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

