J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,372 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $JPSE

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPSE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 97,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.5%

JPSE opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting. JPSE was launched on Nov 15, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

