Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $63.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

