J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 726.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 49.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners grew its position in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after purchasing an additional 605,010 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at $4,241,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Melius Research set a $140.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.10.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $8,066,200.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,922,620 shares in the company, valued at $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $8,083,859.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 185,181 shares in the company, valued at $14,557,078.41. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,512,893 shares of company stock worth $374,594,594.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

