Savant Capital LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

NYSE EW opened at $78.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $953,691.36. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,127.20. This represents a 22.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $4,863,323. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

