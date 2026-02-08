Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,408,313.37 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 55,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $1,408,313.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,686. This trade represents a 45.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 208,081 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $5,241,560.39.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $8,558,277.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 77,758 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,177.68.

On Monday, December 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 82,242 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $2,982,917.34.

On Thursday, December 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 24,498 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $948,807.54.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 135,502 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $5,199,211.74.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 14,152 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $539,191.20.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 145,848 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $5,520,346.80.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 36,664 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $1,324,670.32.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: National marketing + product launch: Samsara rolled out an AI “Safety Coach” in a Super Bowl commercial and named NASCAR champion Jesse Love as the avatar — a high‑profile ad that raises brand awareness and highlights a new AI safety offering that could accelerate sales conversations with fleet customers. Read More.

Marketing/partnership extension: Samsara extended its partnership with Richard Childress Racing, reinforcing its motorsports marketing strategy and repeated exposure to fleet and safety audiences. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and valuation context: Coverage and commentary continue to debate whether current multiples reflect long‑term growth potential after the stock’s pullback; useful background for longer‑term investors but not an immediate trading catalyst. Read More.

Analyst and valuation context: Coverage and commentary continue to debate whether current multiples reflect long‑term growth potential after the stock’s pullback; useful background for longer‑term investors but not an immediate trading catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Platform/industry analysis: Additional writeups examine platform durability vs peers — informative for institutionals evaluating competitive positioning. Read More.

Platform/industry analysis: Additional writeups examine platform durability vs peers — informative for institutionals evaluating competitive positioning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Co‑founders/insiders John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas filed multiple large sales on Feb 3–4 (several transactions ~25.2–$25.3 avg), each reducing holdings by ~40–45% and generating multi‑million dollar proceeds — a material supply signal that can pressure sentiment and headline flow. SEC filings: Read More. and Read More.

Large insider selling: Co‑founders/insiders John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas filed multiple large sales on Feb 3–4 (several transactions ~25.2–$25.3 avg), each reducing holdings by ~40–45% and generating multi‑million dollar proceeds — a material supply signal that can pressure sentiment and headline flow. SEC filings: Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cut: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (reducing headline upside) even while keeping an overweight stance—this can temper momentum among some buy‑side participants. Read More.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

