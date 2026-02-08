Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $109.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $114.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegiant Travel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook: Allegiant reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results and management forecasted robust 2026 growth, which is the primary driver of the rally. These results and the growth outlook signal improving demand and profitability. Investing.com: Allegiant Travel beats Q4 estimates, forecasts strong 2026 growth

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook: Allegiant reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results and management forecasted robust 2026 growth, which is the primary driver of the rally. These results and the growth outlook signal improving demand and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Material earnings surprise on EPS: Street coverage (Zacks) shows Allegiant topped Q4 EPS and revenue estimates, with reported EPS well above consensus — reinforcing the perception of operational strength. Zacks: ALGT tops Q4 estimates

Material earnings surprise on EPS: Street coverage (Zacks) shows Allegiant topped Q4 EPS and revenue estimates, with reported EPS well above consensus — reinforcing the perception of operational strength. Positive Sentiment: Positive analyst / value narrative: A Zacks feature highlighted ALGT as a strong value candidate under their style scores, likely drawing attention from value-oriented investors. Zacks: Here’s Why ALGT is a Strong Value Stock

Positive analyst / value narrative: A Zacks feature highlighted ALGT as a strong value candidate under their style scores, likely drawing attention from value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target changes but cautious ratings: Citigroup raised its price target slightly (to $114) but kept a “neutral” rating, and Morgan Stanley raised its target to $100 while maintaining an “equal weight” view — these are not bullish upgrades in conviction and reflect mixed analyst sentiment. Benzinga: analyst target notes

Analyst target changes but cautious ratings: Citigroup raised its price target slightly (to $114) but kept a “neutral” rating, and Morgan Stanley raised its target to $100 while maintaining an “equal weight” view — these are not bullish upgrades in conviction and reflect mixed analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlights and risk commentary: Transcripts and write-ups summarize that management signaled strength (demand trends, unit revenue improvements) but also flagged operational and cost risks — supportive but cautionary context for the beat. TipRanks: Earnings call signals strength amid risks

Earnings call highlights and risk commentary: Transcripts and write-ups summarize that management signaled strength (demand trends, unit revenue improvements) but also flagged operational and cost risks — supportive but cautionary context for the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple public transcripts available: Full Q4 2025 earnings call transcripts and the investor presentation are live for deeper read-throughs if you want management detail and KPI context. Seeking Alpha: Q4 presentation and transcripts

Multiple public transcripts available: Full Q4 2025 earnings call transcripts and the investor presentation are live for deeper read-throughs if you want management detail and KPI context. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest entry appears unreliable: A recent short-interest entry in the feed shows nonsensical values (zero shares / NaN). There’s no clear evidence here of a material short squeeze — treat the short-interest data as unreliable until a clean report is posted. (No link — data appears corrupted.)

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.