Compass Group’s (CPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Shore Capital Group currently has a GBX 2,600 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Compass Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,775 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,985 price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,750 to GBX 3,000 in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,932.50.

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 2,125 on Thursday. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,159 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,853. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,309.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,461.

In other news, insider Leanne Wood bought 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,392 per share, with a total value of £10,620.48. Also, insider Petros Parras purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,384 per share, for a total transaction of £352,832. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group is a global leader in food services, operating in over 25 countries, with over 590,000 employees worldwide and generating underlying revenues of over $46 billion for the 2025 fiscal year. The company’s primary listing is the London Stock Exchange and also trades on OTCQX® Best Market.

Our core offer is the provision of outsourced food services and targeted support services across the world. Compass operates across five sectors: Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure, and Defence, Offshore & Remote, using a portfolio of bespoke B2B brands.

