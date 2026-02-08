Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 230 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 153.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.34. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 125.71 and a 52 week high of GBX 198.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £394.46 million, a P/E ratio of 170.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crest Nicholson will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

