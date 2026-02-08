Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.65.

Amgen Stock Up 4.5%

AMGN stock opened at $384.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $385.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 66.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Amgen

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More.

Argus raised its price target to $400 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling analyst confidence in Amgen’s outlook and providing fresh positive momentum for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More.

Q4 results beat Street estimates and management’s commentary pushed the shares to a new 12‑month high — the earnings beat and upgraded FY‑2026 guidance underpin the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More.

Clinical progress: Amgen advanced xaluritamig into a first‑in‑human Phase 1b trial for hard‑to‑treat Ewing sarcoma — a development that adds long‑term pipeline upside if the program shows activity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More.

Post‑marketing safety study for IMLYGIC in melanoma reached completion — reduces an uncertainty from the label/safety perspective and may support that asset’s commercial outlook. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More.

Guggenheim raised its price target to $347 but kept a Neutral rating; the new PT still implies downside versus the current price, creating mixed signals for investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More.

Deutsche Bank moved its target to $295 and maintained a Hold — another measured call that tempers the enthusiasm from Buy-rated upgrades. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More.

Market commentary notes rotation into defensive/health names and institutional buying as contributors to the stock’s move to multi‑month highs — a broader-market technical tailwind rather than company‑specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CVS said it will replace Amgen’s and Lilly’s bone‑disease treatments with lower‑cost alternatives on some preferred drug lists starting April 1 — a material commercial headwind for the affected product sales. Read More.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

