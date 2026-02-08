Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 price target on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tharisa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 172.50.
Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.
