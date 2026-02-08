Genus’ (GNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,350 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genus from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,216.67.

Genus Trading Up 0.2%

About Genus

Shares of GNS stock opened at GBX 3,035 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,548 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,228.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,697.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,587.95.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand. The company also sells bull semen and embryos to breed calves with various characteristics for milk and beef production under the ABS, Genus, and Bovec brands.

