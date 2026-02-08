Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANTO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,125 to GBX 3,165 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,992.86.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Company Profile

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 3,581 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,345.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,748.69. The company has a market cap of £35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,278 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,176.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

