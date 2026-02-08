HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,190

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 to GBX 1,190 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 950 to GBX 1,050 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,240 to GBX 1,320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,070 price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,200 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,144.17.

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 1,305.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.37. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 698.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,309.60.

