Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 3,800 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,400.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRES. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 980 to GBX 2,440 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 4,700 to GBX 4,500 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,348.

Fresnillo Trading Up 3.9%

About Fresnillo

LON FRES opened at GBX 3,694 on Thursday. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 716 and a one year high of GBX 4,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of £27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,429.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,553.99.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

