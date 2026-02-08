DCC’s (DCC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 6,300 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,635 price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,708 target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 target price on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,673.83.

LON DCC opened at GBX 4,888 on Thursday. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 4,188 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,525. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,727.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,781.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people. DCC plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100.

