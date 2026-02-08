Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 160

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 to GBX 160 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 136.
