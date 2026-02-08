Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 160

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 to GBX 160 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 112 price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 136.

Shares of PAF opened at GBX 137.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 33 and a 1-year high of GBX 152.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.08.

