WizzFinancial’s (FIN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reiterated their house stock rating on shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

WizzFinancial stock opened at GBX 14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.05. WizzFinancial has a 52-week low of GBX 13.03 and a 52-week high of GBX 38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels. This segment also provides payroll processing, mobile wallet, bill payment, digital gifting, and consumer advance services.

