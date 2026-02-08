The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,700

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,700 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,140 to GBX 3,280 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,450 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,175 target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,243.57.

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 3,402 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,875 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,999.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,796.01.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

