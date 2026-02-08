B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Raised to GBX 180

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from GBX 165 to GBX 180 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 260 to GBX 175 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 163 to GBX 170 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 245 to GBX 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 180 to GBX 175 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 207.50.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

LON BME opened at GBX 174 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 154 and a 1-year high of GBX 350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 7.20 EPS for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail

In related news, insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 31,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 155 per share, with a total value of £49,367.50. Insiders bought 123,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,500 in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

